Nikki Cross returns with Sanity character, what is it all about?

Fans witnessed Nikki Cross' transition to Nikki A.S.H. in 2021, with A. S. H. standing for "Almost a Super Hero."

A. S. H. may have found short-lived success with the character by winning last year's Women's Money in the Bank match. She successfully cashed in for the RAW Women's Championship, but fans preferred her previous gimmick more.

Born Nicola Glencross, her wrestling career started in 2008 in the independent scene, where she was known as Nikki Storm. In 2014, she even competed in IMPACT Wrestling's British Boot Camp 2, where she was unsuccessful.

In 2016, the former RAW Women's Champion debuted on NXT, where she first used the name Nikki Glencross. A few months later, she returned as a member of heel stable, Sanity alongside Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Sawyer Fulton.

As Cross, she played an unhinged character who would continuously attack her opponents even after the match. Still, this has proved to be a hit. During her stay, she even competed in the first Last Woman Standing Match in WWE during an episode of NXT against Asuka for the women's title.

In November 2018, she made her main roster debut on SmackDown, where she answered Becky Lynch's open challenge. The following year, she debuted on RAW, where she successfully teamed up against Bayley and Natalya against The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan).

In April 2018, Sanity was called up to SmackDown during that year's Superstar Shake-Up, but Nikki remained on the developmental brand as a singles competitor. The group disbanded in 2019 after Young was drafted to the Red brand.

Before transitioning to her superhero persona, Nikki teamed up with Alexa Bliss where they won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. However, they lost the titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks just months after winning them against Asuka and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania 36.

Nikki Cross returns to RAW and attacked former RAW Women's Champion

Since Triple H became Head of Creative and eventually Chief Content Officer, there have been reports that multiple superstars are about to be repackaged. One of the names on the list is the former NXT star.

After months of teasing, the unhinged character finally returned on the October 24, 2022, episode of RAW. While Bayley was in a match against Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross appeared and attacked both superstars and Damage CTRL.

Now that Nikki Cross is back and has quickly made her name known once again, it will be interesting to see what she does in upcoming WWE shows.

