"We were best friends at one point"- Alexa Bliss opens up about facing a former ally on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on standing across the ring from Nikki A.S.H. as the duo locked horns on the latest edition of RAW.

Bliss and Nikki were very close friends during their time as a tag team in 2019-20 and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles twice during their run together. Their alliance ended after the former SmackDown Women's Champion was dragged into a feud between The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Speaking about the bout on RAW Talk, Little Miss Bliss stated that it was a lot of fun to stand in the ring with her former best friend again.

"It was great. I really missed being in the ring with Nikki. Obviously, we were best friends at one point and times change, and people move on. People choose their own paths and you know, I chose a new path and she seems to be living her best almost-super-hero life. And yeah, that was a lot of fun," Bliss said. [0:12 - 0:29]

Alexa Bliss continued her winning ways on WWE RAW

Little Miss Bliss sent shockwaves through the wrestling world as she returned to the red brand a few weeks back.

Seemingly free from the demons of her past, Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in under a minute in her return match. The five-time WWE Women's Champion continued to rack up victories in subsequent weeks as she defeated Sonya last week as well before getting one over Nikki on RAW this week.

Speaking about her winning run on RAW Talk, Alexa detailed that she is excited to see where this run will take her.

"I'm really excited to see where this momentum takes me, and hopefully, I can keep winning matches and become victorious." [0:29 to 0:44]

It'll be interesting to see what creative plans WWE has in store for Alexa Bliss after shedding her dark gimmick. Bliss is a three-time RAW Women's Champion and could be looking to add to the tally after Bianca Belair is done dealing with Becky Lynch and Asuka.

