Absent WWE Superstar debunks longtime Black Panther rumor

The wrestling world is full of rumors and speculation. One veteran star has been the subject of a big rumor for a few years now, but it was recently debunked.

MVP currently manages Omos, but the 50-year-old was once a full-time competitor, the veteran last competed in 2022. Known for wearing his signature singlet, the inaugural IWGP Intercontinental Champion debuted two Marvel-themed looks in 2020 - red Punisher attire and black attire inspired by Black Panther.

MVP took to X today to set the record straight on his popular Black Panther gear. He confirmed that the look was inspired by Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger character, not T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

"Just a reminder that MVP never wore a 'Black Panther' suit. Noooo. It was inspired by KILLMONGER!!!! Now you know!!! #blackpanther #killmonger #killmongerwasright," MVP wrote with the video below.

MVP is still working as Omos' manager, the duo last appeared during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. While The Nigerian Gaint is absent on weekly television, he is competing in live events on the Road to WrestleMania.

MVP issues a PSA to the WWE Universe and others

The wild world of social media is part of being a pro wrestler these days. Stars working for all major promotions have to take the good and the bad of social media to keep their name out there.

Montel Vontavious Porter sometimes portrays a brash heel, but the 50-year-old veteran enjoys interacting with fans online. His social media feeds attract fans from wrestling, MMA, music, etc.

MVP took to Instagram this week with a Public Service Announcement. The former United States Champion included a four-minute video, touching on behind-the-camera vs. real-life, noting that he likes discussing with fans and haters.

"Reposted from earlier in full length. Sorry. A message from [World Wrestling Entertainment] Superstar MVP AND citizen, Dudeist & dad, Hassan. WARNING this video is over 60 seconds. If you watch it, let me know what you think. Thank you. #wwemvp #wwe #socialmedia #wwesuperstars," he wrote.

MVP has not wrestled since July 18, 2022, when he teamed up with Omos for a loss to The Street Profits in around four minutes.

