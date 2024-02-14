MVP shares humbling post to professional wrestlers following WWE RAW

WWE veteran MVP is sharing a piece of advice from another wrestling legend. The information is vital to aspiring talent and especially interesting to those looking in.

"Hustler" Rip Rogers is one of the most well-respected veteran pro wrestlers and trainers. As the former OVW Head Trainer, Rogers worked with the younger versions of many top stars, such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Bobby Lashley, among others.

The 70-year-old veteran often posts important pieces of advice and information for up-and-coming wrestlers. He recently posted comments on wrestlers working segments at TV tapings and the importance of being able to call the match in the ring.

"Have u ever went to do tv where ur planning a 9 min segment ?? U go thru gorilla [Gorilla Position backstage] cut it to 7.. u get in ring for intros ref says cut it to 5... the bell rings ref says go home now ... that's y u learn how to call it in the ring .... don't know how ur totally f****d ... it's on u," Rogers wrote.

Check out Rogers' Instagram post here.

Montel Vontavious Porter took to Instagram today and reposted Rogers' comments via screenshot. The 50-year-old veteran captioned the image with more on why it's important to know how to call things in the ring.

"I'm sharing this message from Rip Rogers with all of you young aspiring professional wrestlers with dreams of working on TV. LEARN TO WORK!!!!! Learn to 'walk and talk' or 'call it on the fly'. Match times, situations and circumstances change in REAL time! I can't stress this enough. Spending 3 hours choreographing your 15 minute match works in the indies. But I PROMISE you it doesn't work in a live television situation. Best of luck on your journey," MVP wrote.

MVP is currently managing Omos as a free agent on WWE's main roster. The Royal Rumble was their first TV appearance in several months. Porter has not wrestled since the July 18, 2022 edition of RAW, where he and Omos were defeated by The Street Profits via DQ.

WWE working on new plans for MVP and Omos?

A recent report from backstage indicated that WWE officials may be finalizing new creative plans for Omos and MVP.

MVP accompanied Omos to the ring for the Men's Royal Rumble late last month, but that was their first WWE TV appearance since the SummerSlam Battle Royal last August. Before that, Omos last appeared for Backlash on May 6 in a loss to Seth Rollins.

A new push has been considered for the winner of The Rock's 25th Anniversary Battle Royal. It was reported before the Royal Rumble that officials had talks about repackaging The Nigerian Giant once he returns to full-time competition. MVP's role in these plans was not clear, but it's expected that he will stay on as the mouthpiece for the 7-foot-3-inch wrestler.

While Omos has been away from TV besides the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam, the one-time RAW Tag Team Champion has continued to work non-televised live events, along with MVP. Since SummerSlam in early August, he has worked around 21 live events and won every time with victories over Johnny Gargano and R-Truth, plus gimmicked wins over Akira Tozawa.

What do you think of how Omos has progressed in WWE? How would you book the next year for MVP and Omos? Sound off in the comments below!

