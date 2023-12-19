Popular WWE Superstar shows off dramatic body transformation ahead of RAW

A veteran WWE Superstar is getting some attention on social media after showing off their impressive body transformation.

Akira Tozawa began wrestling in 2005 after graduating from the legendary Dragon Gate Dojo in Japan. The 38-year-old grappler has been with WWE since 2016, and is a one-time Cruiserweight Champion. He also held the 24/7 Championship fifteen times. While limited to a comedy role in recent years, Tozawa is now being pushed as a member of Alpha Academy.

Tozawa took to X this evening to show just how much he's improved his physique. The 5-foot-7-inch Superstar, who is billed at 157 pounds, included a photo from his Dragon Gate days with a new post-workout selfie. He jokingly commented on how he looked when he was much heavier.

"I was cute [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Tozawa is receiving many congratulatory replies to his side-by-side comparison. He recently credited Chad Gable with helping him get into better shape.

There's no word yet on whether Tozawa will be wrestling on RAW tonight, but he has not worked a TV match since teaming with Otis for Tag Team Turmoil on November 27th. Before that, he lost to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar on November 7th.

Akira Tozawa booked for interesting showdowns at WWE live events

While Akira Tozawa's WWE TV appearances have been limited as of late, the veteran talent has faced Omos at non-televised live events since early November.

Tozawa has lost the last 8 matches against Omos. WWE often treats live event attendees to interesting angles, and the Omos vs. Tozawa matches have included a $10,000 Challenge. The segment begins with MVP offering the Japanese star $10,000 if he can knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet.

As seen in the video below, the Alpha Academy member comes close to winning the challenge and the match, but Omos ends up winning.

Omos and Tozawa actually have a history in the storylines. Omos made his TV debut on the June 15th, 2020, edition of RAW as the giant member of Tozawa's ninja faction. He was billed as Giant Ninja, but the gimmick didn't last long before he was re-packaged.

What do you think of Akira Tozawa as a member of Alpha Academy? Should he be pushed as a singles star? Sound off in the comments below!