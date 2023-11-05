Absent WWE Superstar questions his future in latest update after Crown Jewel

An absent WWE Superstar recently questioned his future through a social media update.

The name in question is SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross. The 38-year-old wrestler has been absent from the company for quite some time now. He was last seen on television during his match against AJ Styles on the August 11, 2023, episode of the Friday Night Show. It may be noted that Kross has made appearances during some house shows after that.

Karrion Kross took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic message. The former NXT Champion questioned his future in the post. He posted a picture of himself inside the squared circle alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux. The WWE Superstar asked a question in the caption of the post. It may be a reference to the recent reports suggesting plans featuring him were scrapped right before the show.

"W H E N ? ⏳ #WWE," Karrion Kross wrote.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross talks about plans to work with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

Karrion Kross has openly talked about the late Bray Wyatt being an inspiration for him. During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross opened up about his relationship with the former WWE Champion.

The 38-year-old superstar also revealed that he was supposed to work with the former leader of the Wyatt Family. He further stated that they were secretly working towards some creative ideas for their potential program at WrestleMania 39.

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Karrion Kross said.

A potential feud with the late Bray Wyatt leading to a match at The Show of Shows would have elevated Karrion Kross. The SmackDown Star has great in-ring ability to go with outstanding character work.

