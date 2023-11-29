Absent WWE Superstar reacts to major botch on RAW

An absent WWE Superstar recently reacted to a major botch from the latest episode of RAW. The name in question is former United States Champion MVP.

On the most recent edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, Seth Rollins declined Drew McIntyre's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary further annoyed the Scottish Warrior by naming Jey Uso as the next challenger for his title. In an attempt to hit the champion with a Glasgow Kiss, McIntyre accidentally hit the championship belt and busted himself open.

MVP recently took to his Instagram account to share his reaction to Drew McIntyre busting his head open. The former Hurt Business member shared WWE's reel featuring the segment on his Instagram story:

"OWWW!!!" MVP wrote.

Here is a screengrab of MVP's Instagram story:

A screengrab of MVP's Instagram story.

You can watch the entire video here.

MVP has been absent from television for a while now. The 50-year-old was working alongside Omos. However, it appears that the creative team has no plans for the Nigerian Giant at the moment, which could be why the veteran has been missing, as he is very active on social media.

Drew McIntyre breaks silence over leaving the arena after the match at WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day lost the WarGames match at the premium live event as their captain, Damian Priest, took the pin. There was visible tension between McIntyre and the current Money In The Bank holder throughout the night. After the bout ended, the former WWE Champion looked furious as he left the arena.

After McIntyre left, CM Punk made a surprise return. A large section of the crowd believed that the Scottish Warrior was angry with Punk's return. However, during a live event in Peoria, IL, McIntyre addressed the audience about the same. He made it clear that he was annoyed at his teammates following the loss:

"If you watched the show, you know why. I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place. But there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title. I don’t think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally win his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois," Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre faced Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship later on the show. The former Shield member won the bout to retain his title.