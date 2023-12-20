Absent WWE Superstar reacts to RAW title change

An absent superstar has reacted to a title change from last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Nia Jax on the November 20 edition of RAW. Rodriguez and Jax entered into a rivalry after The Irresistible Force made her return to the company on the September 11 episode of RAW.

Nia Jax showed up during the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event. Jax cost Rodriguez the match and then attacked Ripley after she retained the title.

Rodriguez has been absent from WWE television as of late but took to social media today to react to a title change on last night's show. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on WWE RAW. Rodriguez took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the new champions as seen in the image below.

Rodriguez reacts to Carter and Chance becoming champions.

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez reveals she misses Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez recently shared that she misses Liv Morgan as her tag team partner in WWE.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of RAW. Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after the duo won the titles and Piper Niven named herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan. She noted that she missed her tag team partner and implored her to return to the company soon.

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna (Baszler) and Ronda (Rousey), but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite," said Raquel Rodriguez. [From 26:29 - 26:48]

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan has been on hiatus from the promotion since the title match on July 17. She recently got into some trouble with the law but that will reportedly not impact her standing backstage in the company. It will be fascinating to see if Morgan reunites with Rodriguez or decides to become a singles star once again when she makes her return.

Would you like to see Morgan and Rodriguez reunite as a tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.