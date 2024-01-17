Absent WWE Superstar reacts to throwback post with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is away from WWE after recently giving birth to her daughter. However, her co-workers keep in touch, and even absent superstars are showing they have not forgotten about the Women's Triple Crown Champion.

Tuesday marked six years since WWE Mixed Match Challenge season 1 premiered. Team Little Big, which saw Braun Strowman team up with Alexa Bliss, fought to raise $100,000 for Connor's Cure. The 12-team tournament saw Awe-ska (The Miz and Asuka) defeat Team Little Big in the semi-finals, then defeat Robe Warriors (Robert Roode and Charlotte Flair) to win the tournament and win a cool $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock. The other charities received $10,000 each.

The official USA Network account on Instagram posted a photo of Strowman and Bliss from Mixed Match Challenge. They marked the milestone and polled fans on which superstars they would like to see in a reboot of the series.

The post also includes photos of The Ginger Snaps (Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch), who were fighting for UNICEF, and the team of Big E and Carmella, who were representing the KaBOOM! charity.

"6 years ago, @wwe premiered the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge! We loved all the pairings, but which WWE Superstar teams would you put in the MMC today? #WWE," they wrote.

Strowman re-posted the photo to his Instagram Stories, and this fueled fan speculation and chatter. He did not caption the photo, but the sentiment was evident.

Screenshot of Braun Strowman's post to Instagram Stories

The Monster of All Monsters is currently on the shelf as well after undergoing neck fusion surgery in June, but he's working towards an in-ring return.

Braun Strowman speaks on CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk and Braun Strowman have not had the chance to meet or work together as The Monster Among Men has been out of action since May 2023, several months before The Second City Saint returned to WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman said he would find out about Punk for himself once they met.

Strowman acknowledged that he's heard differing opinions about The Straight Edge Superstar, but either way, the ROH Hall of Famer can "get these hands" like everybody else.

"He's doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else," he said. [From 3:53 – 4:07]

Punk's WWE TV in-ring return will come at the Royal Rumble on January 27. There was speculation on the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner being a surprise entrant in The Rumble, but fans will have to wait for the Punk vs. Strowman showdown as he's likely months from being cleared.

