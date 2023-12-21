Absent WWE Superstar reflects on rivalry with Sasha Banks

An absent WWE Superstar has reflected on her rivalry with Sasha Banks.

Banks and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when they decided to walk out of the company last year in May. The popular duo were unhappy with their booking and decided to leave the promotion. Banks made her debut appearance as Mercedes Moné in NJPW following her departure, while Naomi has found success in IMPACT Wrestling. She is now known as Trinity and is the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

It was recently rumored that Banks is looking for more money than Charlotte Flair received to re-sign with WWE in her next contract.

Carmella has been out of action since March 2023. Her last televised match was on the March 6 edition of RAW, where she lost to Bianca Belair. The Princess of Staten Island recently welcomed a baby boy to her family with her husband, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. A fan noted on social media that Carmella battled Banks at WWE TLC 2020 on this day three years ago.

Banks defeated Carmella in the match to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. The 36-year-old reacted to the fan's message and revealed that it was one of her favorite matches.

"One of my favorites 🫶🏻", she wrote.

WWE star Bianca Belair reveals she just wants Sasha Banks to be happy

Bianca Belair recently commented on Sasha Banks' departure from the company and disclosed that she just wants the former champion to be happy.

Speaking to Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, The EST wished her former rival well. The two stars main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 and Belair picked up the victory to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

"I just want her (Sasha Banks) to be happy. I know she's out there living her dream, and she's in Japan, and she's doing her thing. That's all matters at the end of the day. It's happiness," said Bianca Belair.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Sasha Banks made an appearance in the crowd at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium on August 27. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the popular star in the months ahead.

Sasha Banks made an appearance in the crowd at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium on August 27. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the popular star in the months ahead.