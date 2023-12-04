Absent WWE Superstar resurfaces with bizarre update

An absent WWE Superstar has resurfaced online only to send a bizarre message ahead of this week's edition of RAW.

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment, and the roster got even better last weekend at Survivor Series. Both Randy Orton and CM Punk made a triumphant return to the company. The Viper has since signed a contract to become an exclusive member of the Blue brand.

He delivered an RKO to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on Friday night after signing the contract. CM Punk currently remains a free agent and is not tied to any brand. The 45-year-old cut a promo on last Monday's episode of RAW and is scheduled to appear on SmackDown next Friday.

Back to our mystery man then! Dexter Lumis hasn't competed in a match on WWE television since the Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship in May. Mustafa Ali won that but lost his title match against Gunther, and was released from the promotion in September.

Lumis took to X for the first time in a couple of weeks to share a cryptic photo. The 39-year-old shared a photo with a towel over his head at the gym with the caption #FloridaMan:

Former WWE writer suggests interesting storyline for Dexter Lumis on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting storyline for Dexter Lumis' potential return to WWE television.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that Dexter Lumis and Tommaso Ciampa would make for a great tag team. Ciampa is currently a part of the #DIY tag team with Johnny Gargano on RAW.

"Do you know what really could have worked? I read a little snippet today, I didn't care enough to read into it, but they are totally getting away from the Dexter Lumis gimmick, who [sic] we haven't seen for years. Bro, Dexter Lumis and the Sicilian Psychopath [Ciampa] would have been money together," felt Russo. "They could have been like killers for hire. You know what I'm saying? They just want to inflict pain; there doesn't have to be a reason." [26:00 - 27:00]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The WWE Universe was initially into Lumis' gimmick, but it quickly wore off. Only time will tell if the promotion has plans to bring him back to television sometime down the line.

