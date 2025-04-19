Absent WWE Superstar says he's coming for Gunther or Jey Uso ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Absent WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has warned the two stars ahead of their title match.

Ad

Reed was last seen in action at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He teamed up with The Bloodline in a losing effort against The OG Bloodline in a traditional five-on-five WarGames Match.

On X (formerly Twitter), The Auszilla revealed that he didn't have an official prediction for Gunther vs. Jey. Reed claimed he had his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship, regardless of who walked out of WrestleMania 41 with the gold.

"A lot of people are asking me who I got ... Jey or Gunther. My answer is always the same. It doesn't matter because the side plates with waves on 'em are already in production. WAVE GOD," wrote Reed.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

You can check out Reed's post on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Layla wants Jey Uso to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Layla recently praised Jey Uso, saying he was a top babyface and had gotten himself massively over with the WWE Universe. On the Chairshot Sports podcast, the former WWE Superstar said Main Event Jey needed to win the championship at WrestleMania 41.

"Jey keeps getting passed over. He's proven that he is a top, top, top, huge babyface. He's proven that he can be a name, he can sell merch. They need to put money on him. They need to go with Jey now. If they don't go with Jey now, they're gonna ruin his career. Like, how many more times are they gonna be like, 'Jey, we'll get you the next time'? Let him win. He deserves to win this. Like, Gunther's amazing, but give it to Jey. It's about time," Layla said.

Ad

Jey Uso will have the opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship by dethroning Gunther in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, The Ring General will aim to continue his reign, which began at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More