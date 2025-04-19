Absent WWE Superstar says he's coming for Gunther or Jey Uso ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Absent WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has warned the two stars ahead of their title match.
Reed was last seen in action at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He teamed up with The Bloodline in a losing effort against The OG Bloodline in a traditional five-on-five WarGames Match.
On X (formerly Twitter), The Auszilla revealed that he didn't have an official prediction for Gunther vs. Jey. Reed claimed he had his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship, regardless of who walked out of WrestleMania 41 with the gold.
"A lot of people are asking me who I got ... Jey or Gunther. My answer is always the same. It doesn't matter because the side plates with waves on 'em are already in production. WAVE GOD," wrote Reed.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
You can check out Reed's post on X below.
Layla wants Jey Uso to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41
Layla recently praised Jey Uso, saying he was a top babyface and had gotten himself massively over with the WWE Universe. On the Chairshot Sports podcast, the former WWE Superstar said Main Event Jey needed to win the championship at WrestleMania 41.
"Jey keeps getting passed over. He's proven that he is a top, top, top, huge babyface. He's proven that he can be a name, he can sell merch. They need to put money on him. They need to go with Jey now. If they don't go with Jey now, they're gonna ruin his career. Like, how many more times are they gonna be like, 'Jey, we'll get you the next time'? Let him win. He deserves to win this. Like, Gunther's amazing, but give it to Jey. It's about time," Layla said.
Jey Uso will have the opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship by dethroning Gunther in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, The Ring General will aim to continue his reign, which began at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.