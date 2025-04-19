WWE will ruin Jey Uso's career with a potential decision at WrestleMania 41 Saturday, says veteran

Jey Uso will attempt to capture his first World Heavyweight Championship tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Layla recently warned the company would ruin the 39-year-old star's career with a potential booking decision.

The OG Bloodline member won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. He later decided to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, instead of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Ring General has since tortured Jey on the road to WrestleMania. He even destroyed his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, leaving him a bloody mess inside the ring. The two superstars will now kick off WrestleMania 41 tonight.

On the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla claimed Jey must beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. She warned that WWE booking him to lose tonight would ruin his career.

"Jey keeps getting passed over. He's proven that he is a top, top, top, huge babyface. He's proven that he can be a name, he can sell merch. They need to put money on him. They need to go with Jey now. If they don't go with Jey now, they're gonna ruin his career. Like, how many more times are they gonna be like, 'Jey, we'll get you the next time'? Let him win. He deserves to win this. Like, Gunther's amazing, but give it to Jey. It's about time," she said. [From 43:00 - 43:33]

World Heavyweight Title match not headlining WrestleMania is a slight to Jey Uso, says ex-WWE writer

Although the Royal Rumble winner is supposed to main event WrestleMania, Jey Uso would not. Instead, the Triple Threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins would headline the first night of The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, John Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship match would main event the following night.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo claimed the company's decision not to have Jey Uso main event this year's WrestleMania was a slight to the 39-year-old veteran.

"This is such a slight to Jey Uso. Now, you know, Gunther has not been around for that long, so I'm sure he's got no problem with it. But Jey has been around for a very, very, very long time. We know he's selling a lot of merch. We know he's really over with the people. We know he's the kinda guy who's done everything the company has asked him to do. But now these three guys are gonna jump over him and be in the main event. Bro, I think that is a massive, massive slight to Jey Uso," Russo said.

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso would finally become a World Heavyweight Champion tonight at the Allegiant Stadium.

