Jey Uso addresses Gunther's assault on Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41: "He didn't say two words"

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently talked about his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Gunther's assault on Jimmy Uso. The Yeet Master also revealed how Big Jim helped improve his storyline ahead of 'Mania.

Gunther and Jey Uso have been in a heated feud for quite some time. On the March 31, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, The Ring General faced Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso. The match ended in the Imperium leader's favor, but he continued to attack Big Jim. This forced The Yeet Master to come and make the save, but his brother was left bleeding due to the assault.

During a recent edition of SHAK Wrestling, the host asked Jey how he felt after his brother willingly bled to make his feud with Gunther even better. The Yeet Master said Jimmy Uso didn't ask a word and was willing to do anything for the storyline.

Trending

"Man, like, fire because he didn't say two words but, 'Okay.' You know, just down for whatever and I put it like this Uce, we had like 8-10 weeks to try to drag this storyline out, you know? What if this Jimmy stuff happened [in] the first two weeks? Now we go down a little bit, you feel me? Like we knew the end game Uce, we knew we had to stretch it out, so now we stretch it out where it kind of got a little [low], now we just shot back up," he said.

Jey added that he had never seen his brother bleed that much, and it felt very real to him. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also mentioned that he was happy Jimmy propelled his storyline to the top.

"Like we're running it here. You know, I knew what kind of like promo I needed to cut within the last two, like I knew there was going to be a moment for that and I had to deliver and I did and it was real bro, I've never seen my brother bleed like that when I'm out there Uce, when we're in front of that red light, when we're in front of the cameras, when we out there it's all real to me. Everything is real, emotion, all that like, umm, I'm just so happy like my brother was down to just, 'Yeah, hell yeah, whatever you need. Whatever you need.' Like just fire, he helped catapult my storyline to the top, that I believe," he added. [5:27 - 6:43]

Check out the video below:

Stevie Richards believes Jimmy Uso should have been involved in Jey Uso's storyline on this week's WWE RAW

During a recent edition of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star said he felt the "go-home" edition of WWE RAW felt flat.

Richards added that the Jimmy Uso angle in Jey Uso's and Gunther's storyline should have been booked for this week's edition of the red brand, as the segment had real heat.

"These go-home shows were completely flat and terrible they did not make you interested. For example, the Jey Uso - Gunther thing... Jimmy Uso getting bloodied, you know Jey being ziptied that was real heat going into that. As a matter of fact I believe that should have been the go-home segment going into WrestleMania," said Stevie Richards.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Jey Uso and Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

