Absent WWE Superstar sends clear message to Becky Lynch

Ahead of WWE NXT, an absent star has seemingly sent a message to the NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She may be the next challenger to The Man's title reign.

Becky Lynch beat Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship and officially become a Grand Slam Champion a few weeks ago. The Irish Superstar then successfully defended her title against the former champion in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy.

The champion had to get stitches in her arm after the fight. Due to the injury, she was not medically cleared to defend her title against Tegan Nox on the latest episode of WWE RAW. NXT star Cora Jade may be the one to challenge Becky on the company's third brand.

Cora Jade took to Twitter to send a direct message to the NXT Women's Champion. Jade shared a picture of herself holding the title. Her last match in WWE was in July. Jade might return to NXT and go after Becky Lynch and her championship title.

You can see the post here:

Expand Tweet

Cora Jade might have hinted at a potential championship match after she makes a return. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for The Man to recover from the minor injury and get medically cleared to defend the title.

Cora Jade was not happy with how WWE booked her

Earlier this year, the former Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her booking. The NXT star was unhappy about being left out of the Great American Bash event.

Cora Jade shared how she remembered being part of a Premium Live Event a year ago. Jade deleted the tweet soon after. She later posted another tweet saying that she hates Twitter and went on to delete her account. The NXT star has been absent from in-ring action ever since. It will be interesting to see how the company books her this time around.

Is Cora Jade the perfect opponent for Becky Lynch to drop her title to? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.