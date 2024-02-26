Absent WWE Superstar sends one word message 9 months after last appearance

Not every WWE fan favorite is regularly active on social media. So when a superstar has been missing in action, any sighting will generate buzz, and one star has done just that.

Dexter Lumis has not wrestled in almost nine months since his win over Akira Tozawa on the June 1, 2023 edition of Main Event. He had been doing some work with Indi Hartwell before that.

The Elimination Chamber PLE has been a hot topic of discussion on social media all weekend. As seen below, WWE referee Eddie Orengo posted several photos from his trip Down Under and captioned the post with a thank-you to Perth.

The post brought out a rare sighting of Dexter Lumis in the comments section. He gave a cryptic one-word response to his friend, which could be a review of the PLE or some sort of inside joke.

"Unbelievable," Lumis wrote.

Screenshot of Dexter Lumis' comment on Eddie Orengo's Instagram Stories post

Orengo has not publicly responded to the former NXT Superstar as of this writing.

It was reported in late 2023 that WWE's creative team simply had nothing in the works for Lumis. The 40-year-old was not believed to be injured, and it was also said that he was not attending very many TV tapings.

Dexter Lumis appears on TV show while away from WWE

Dexter Lumis has been away from WWE since mid-2023 but did appear on another hit TV show last summer.

Lumis appeared in season four of Tacoma FD. The comedy sitcom previously aired on TruTV but was canceled just two weeks ago. Lumis first appeared on August 10, 2023, for the episode titled "Who Gives A-Shift?"

The 40-year-old wrestler starred on Tacoma FD as a character named Dex. You can see a clip below.

Lumis' last RAW appearance was the Battle Royal on May 15, 2023. Before that, he also worked non-televised matches and Main Event matches in 2023, plus the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His last standard main roster TV match saw him and Johnny Gargano lose to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on the March 13, 2023 RAW.

