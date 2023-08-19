Watch: Absent WWE Superstar makes TV appearance; speaks for the first time

An absent WWE Superstar has made an appearance outside of the company in a speaking role.

Dexter Lumis has not been seen on WWE television for some time now. He was involved in a bizarre storyline with The Miz on RAW but eventually faded into obscurity. Lumis is a completely silent character that often stalked his opponents on television. He has not competed in a match since defeating Akira Tozawa on the May 29th episode of Main Event.

However, Lumis has been making some noise outside of the company and appeared on the August 10th edition of Tacoma FD on TruTV. The typically silent superstar was in rare form during his cameo and delivered several lines of dialogue as seen in the video clip below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Dexter Lumis and more stars should be part of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day faction has blossomed into the most popular acts on RAW and Vince Russo recently disclosed that he would like to see more superstars join the group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show earlier this year, former WWE writer Vince Russo wondered why Finn Balor was a part of The Judgment Day instead of other superstars whom he felt needed to be in that spot. Russo named Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Bray Wyatt, and former superstar Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black in AEW, as talents he believed should be a part of The Judgment Day.

"Lumis, Kross, Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, right? Four guys we can't figure out and you got Finn Balor in Judgment Day? That's your Judgment Day. Those four guys are your Judgment Day, not Rey, not Dominik. How do you swing and miss on those guys?" Vince Russo said. (45:25 - 45:56)

Dexter Lumis took the wrestling world by storm when he arrived on the main roster and had several viral moments. Unfortunately, the novelty of his gimmick quickly wore off and the interest in him from wrestling fans has died down. Only time will tell when Lumis will return to the squared circle down the line.

Do you miss Dexter Lumis on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

