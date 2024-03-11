Absent WWE Superstar shares heartwarming personal message ahead of RAW

A former champion has shared a heartwarming personal message on social media amid a hiatus from WWE RAW. The superstar in question is Erik of The Viking Raiders.

The 39-year-old superstar last competed on WWE Television on the September 4, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Erik and Ivar locked horns with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The Viking Raiders secured the win after a highly entertaining match. It was later revealed that Erik was suffering from a neck injury and had to go through a C6/C7 neck fusion surgery.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming personal message ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand. He shared multiple pictures with his son and penned down an adorable message in the caption, embracing his fatherhood.

"I am not a babysitter. I don’t “watch” him. I don’t “give Sarah a break sometimes.” I am a father. That means I’m a full-time parent. I change diapers. I clean up messes. I rock him back to sleep when he’s fussy. I am involved and invested in loving and raising our son. Every step of the way," he wrote.

For those unaware, Erik is married to on-screen stablemate Sarah Logan, a.k.a. Valhalla. The two superstars have been parents to a boy since February 9, 2021.

Vince Russo shares honest opinion about WWE RAW tag team

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were two of the biggest names in NXT. The duo, as DIY, are currently trying to replicate their developmental success on the main roster.

DIY was involved in a heated rivalry with Imperium towards the end of 2023. The two teams locked horns several times, including having a highly entertaining 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on RAW.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo shared his take on the match and DIY. The former WWE writer revealed he was not interested in anything related to the tag team:

“I don’t have a lot of time left on this earth, okay? I’m not sitting there watching 20-minute matches between DUI [DIY] and Imperium, okay? That’s not gonna add anything to the life of Vince Russo bro, so all I need to know is what is the finish, that’s all I need to know bro, and DUI [DIY] bro, bro if you’re not one of these people chanting 'This is Awesome!' nobody cares about these two guys, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody," Vince Russo said.

DIY has currently sided with The Miz and R-Truth in a rivalry against The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen if any of the two teams challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

