Absent WWE Superstar shares impressive training video ahead of potential return

A WWE Superstar on the sidelines with an injury has taken to social media to share an impressive training video, leading fans to believe they could return to the ring soon.

Riddick Moss has had his share of ups and downs since arriving on the main roster. After making his RAW debut alongside Mojo Rawley in 2020, it wasn't long before he was put out of action after suffering a torn ACL. The 33-year-old returned a year later as 'Madcap Moss' alongside Baron Corbin, where he did find success, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2022.

After ditching Corbin, Moss struggled to find his feet as a babyface on SmackDown, and after reverting back to his original name, he teased a heel turn alongside his real-life partner Emma. However, the 33-year-old has not been seen on WWE television since being drafted to RAW earlier in the year.

The former football player has now taken to Instagram to update fans on his status, sharing an impressive training video ahead of his potential return.

"Become a grown mutant ninja turtle with this pull-day superset," wrote Moss.

WWE Legend says Riddick Moss needs to return with a new attitude

Riddick Moss has been paired with Emma on WWE television since she returned to the company last year.

However, prior to the Draft, legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantel expressed confusion with the company's poor booking of the couple. He stated that Moss should move to RAW and return with a new attitude.

"I'll tell you one guy I would move from SmackDown to RAW just to see what he could do would be Madcap Moss. Cause he needs a change. Why they put Emma with him? I don't, I don't have any idea other than they're realtime boyfriend girlfriend. Right. But they've done nothing with them at all." [5:07 - 5:26]

