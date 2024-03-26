Absent WWE Superstar shares unfortunate health update

It's WrestleMania season in WWE, and the company is producing its most popular product in years. However, many of its talents are unfortunately sidelined at this time. One of them is Carmella.

The Princess of Staten Island, real name Leah Van Dale, is not injured, though. She has been on maternity leave since March 2023. The 36-year-old delivered a baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, in November.

Carmella does not have the itch to step inside the squared circle, as she seems content with spending quality time with her family, especially her newborn. On Instagram, she revealed that her foot is not healing.

Check out her Instagram story below:

"hoping to finally get some answers as to why my foot isn't healing," wrote Carmella.

Carmella's Instagram story

A notable return in early 2023 led to Carmella competing in the titular match at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada. She wound up being the runner-up in the contest. After teasing an alliance with Chelsea Green, she was abruptly removed from television.

Carmella has an opponent in mind for her return to WWE RAW

Despite showing no signs of an in-ring return happening anytime soon, Carmella recently responded to Natalya on social media. The Queen of Harts expressed a desire to be her first opponent when she returned to television.

This was when Natalya pointed to how she and Mella could work well as teammates and rivals. The latter reciprocated the sentiment while also calling the Canadian star "The BOAT" in WWE.

In 2017, Carmella became the first woman in the sports entertainment giant to become Ms. Money in the Bank. She wound up cashing in the contract on Charlotte Flair the following year, thereby winning her sole Women's Championship in WWE thus far.

She later spoke in depth about her victory at the eponymous PLE and in the rematch a week later on SmackDown. It remains to be seen where she will fit on the current roster.