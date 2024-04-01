Absent WWE Superstar shares video showing regular travel issues

An absent WWE Superstar recently shared a video on social media, showing regular travel issues faced by Omos due to his height.

MVP returned to the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2020. Montel Vontavious Porter has since mostly worked as an on-screen manager and is currently managing Omos. The Nigerian Giant's last noticeable in-ring appearance was in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated Bronson Reed during his short stay before getting eliminated by Bron Breakker.

The veteran recently took to Instagram to share a video showing Omos' struggle while traveling via a plane. In the caption, The former WWE United States Champion pointed out that due lack of private planes from Boston to Syracuse he and the giant took a jumper. MVP also called Xavier Woods a 'heel' for laughing at The Nigerian Giant:

"The travel travails of a GIANT!!!! Only 1 flight available from Boston to Syracuse. No private jet this loop. The #nigeriangiant barely fits in this little puddle jumper! Better than a 5 hour drive though!!! @austincreedwins [Xavier Woods] is laughing. He has NO sympathy for the Nigerian Giant because giants never bump!! What a HEEL! 🤣🤣🤣," he wrote.

WWE Superstar Omos opens up about his WrestleMania matches

Omos teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The New Day for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37. The 29-year-old competed in singles matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All the two following years, locking horns with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, respectively. Unfortunately, he lost both matches.

During an interview with SEScoops, Omos opened up about his matches at The Show of Shows. He pointed out that the WrestleMania debut changed his life. The young giant reflected on sharing the ring with top superstars while claiming the premium live event holds a special place in his heart:

"To be honest, WrestleMania literally changed my life. I made my debut at WrestleMania. You know, with AJ Styles and the tag team titles, I will never forget it for the rest of my life, like that is in my brain. Although I didn't know I would be booked, the next year against Bobby Lashley in Dallas was tremendous, just me on my own, which I think was my third year in the business to then do it with Brock. That was just every year; it just keeps going higher and higher. To me, WrestleMania holds a special place in my heart," he said.

Omos is currently not on the WrestleMania XL card. However, he might participate in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal scheduled for the final WWE SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

