Absent WWE Superstar teases potential new alliance on SmackDown

An absent WWE Superstar has seemingly teased a return on an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Butch (Pete Dunne) is scheduled for a tag team match against Pretty Deadly on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown next Friday, January 5.

However, Dunne does not have a tag team partner for the bout, and blue brand's GM Nick Aldis informed the former champion that he would need to find one before the contest, as seen in the video below.

Cedric Alexander has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Dragon Lee on the November 10 edition of SmackDown. The former Hurt Business member has been under-utilized as of late but seemingly hinted that he wants to be Pete Dunne's mystery partner.

Alexander took to Instagram to the post to hint that he may be interested in teaming up with the 30-year-old star.

Alexander is a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Bill Apter believes Butch will find a new tag team partner on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Butch will be finding a new tag team partner on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter stated that he has always been a fan of Butch and his attitude. However, he noted that he was not overly impressed with Pretty Deadly so far on the main roster.

"Well, I think that he should have been alone a long time ago when he was just working under the Pete Dunne name. He has that furious attitude that I really like, that anger and spunkiness in the ring. I don't know where they are going to go with him because, you know, Pretty Deadly, I'm not overly impressed with their out-of-ring personalities. They don't come across as tough enough guys to me," Bill Apter said. [From 33:54 to 34:31]

Apter added that he believes that Butch will have a new tag team partner following his rivalry with Pretty Deadly on the blue brand.

"I think that Butch is going to have a feud with them and then pick up some sort of another tag team partner. That's what I think they are going to do with him." [From 34:35 - 34:43]

Butch was previously part of a tag team with Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes faction. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar winds up being his mystery partner on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown next Friday night.

