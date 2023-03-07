"Absolute animals" – Former WWE personality goes off on fans for non-PG chants during Logan Paul segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently came down hard on the fans in attendance for RAW this week at Boston's TD Garden.

During the show, The Miz, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins came down to the ring for a segment. The A-Lister lost full control as Logan and Rollins came to blows. The YouTube sensation challenged the Visionary for a match at WrestleMania and then took him out with a stiff right hand, amidst raucous boos and chants from the crowd.

Vince Russo used the Legion of RAW podcast to air his grievances with the crowd. He mentioned that there were several kids present in the audience and the crowd abusing Logan seemed to be in bad taste.

"Unlike AEW, you have children that go to WWE shows. There are a lot of children in the crowd. There are families in the crowd. So when you animals start chanting F-U Logan, you're animals, bro! You're absolute animals. You're not seeing kids there. I'm just gonna be totally ignorant and totally classless and even in front of children, I'm gonna chant F-U Logan." [From 38:13 - 38:45]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Russo was also annoyed with WWE fans singing Seth Rollins' song

During the conversation, Russo also mentioned that the WWE fans signing Rollins' theme song in the middle of a segment was also irritating. He was irate with Seth for encouraging the crowd to start signing.

"How annoying is this signing getting 3-4 times every segment? And let me tell you what's pi**ing me off. It's freakin Rollins. It's Rollins that gets it going every single time. He's gotta control that." [From 38:54 - 39:11]

He stated that the Visionary should have better crowd control rather than egging the WWE Universe to sing along.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes