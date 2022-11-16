"Absolute cartoon character joke"- Former WWE personality takes a shot at Dolph Ziggler and current Superstar following RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at Dolph Ziggler and Austin Theory's segment on RAW this past Monday.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Theory faced Ziggler after the latter mocked him for not being able to cash in with the Money in the Bank briefcase properly. Theory had an arrogant temper throughout the match, which eventually ended in disqualification, after the former's continuous assault on The Showoff.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized Theory for his previous character's work and mentioned that it was an absolute joke to watch him take selfies.

"And meanwhile bro, to add insult to injury, when we saw what Theory did to Dolph and then Theory comes out at the end, I've got one simple question, why wasn't this his character from the start? We had to go through the moron in Vince's office, the moron taking selfies, we had to go through this absolute cartoon character joke. Why wasn't this the character from the start? This is who the character should have been bro, not sitting in Vince's office being abused. This is who the character should have been." (44:45- 45:32)

Vince Russo criticized the role of referees during Dolph Ziggler and Theory's match

Vince Russo also took a dig at the referee during Dolph Ziggler and Austin Theory's match.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo detailed how the referee of the match didn't count till ten to bring back Ziggler and Theory inside the ring while they were brawling outside.

He said:

"Let's talk about the refs again. Explain this one to me Chris, so this match goes on forever. They got Theory this awesome chance, I'm sure they were happy, Theory snaps okay? Bro, Theory is outside getting heat on Ziggler, where's the ten count? Why when the both wrestlers were counted out, but the announcers say that the referee threw the match out. No, bro he should have been counting the ten count trying to get them back in the ring." (51:15- 51:58)

It will be interesting to see where Dolph Ziggler and Theory's rivalry goes in the near future.

