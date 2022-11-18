AEW's William Regal recently showered praise on former Money in the Bank winner Damien Sandow.

Regal saw the development of WWE talent up close during his two decades in the company, the second of which was primarily spent as a prominent figure in the developmental brand NXT.

Sandow won the SmackDown Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013, betraying his then-tag team partner Cody Rhodes to win the titular match. The Intellectual Savior of the Masses went down in history when he failed his cash-in attempt on then-World Heavyweight Champion John Cena on the October 28 episode of RAW.

William Regal, on the most recent episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast, commended the versatility of Sandow and his ability to work with whatever he was given.

"I do believe Damien Sandow was - he was far better than his career ended up being," said Regal. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special in everything he was given. If anything, that's why I liked him so much, he was like me. Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns? Maybe not. Is he going to be a perfect player on your show, do anything, and make anything work? Yes,” said Regal. [h/t Fightful]

After a popular run as The Miz' stunt double, Damien floundered on the main roster for a year or so before being released by WWE in 2016.

As Aron Stevens, the former WWE Superstar wrestled his last match against Trevor Murdoch for NWA on June 11 this year before retiring from in-ring competition.

Is William Regal eyeing a WWE return in the wake of Triple H's rise to power?

William Regal was once essential to the development of new talent in WWE. Not only was he the NXT General Manager and the company's Director of Talent Development, he was one of Triple H's closest confidants.

This was before the Englishman was shockingly released by the Stamford-based promotion in January 2022.

Now that Vince McMahon's regime has come to an end and The Game has taken over as Head of Creative, WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that the leader of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club wil now be eyeing a WWE return.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco explained why he believes William Regal is WWE-bound.

"Of course he wants to go back to WWE. He’s got his boy [Triple H] in charge now. He’d be a big player there. He’d be one of Hunter’s right-hand men." [01:50 onward]

Will WIlliam Regal become the latest name in the long line of formerly released talent brought back by Triple H? This might be possible if there is any truth to the rumors that Regal's AEW contract will soon be up.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes