WWE star Butch is not in favor of Sami Zayn joining the Brawling Brutes and becoming an "Honorary Brute."

Ridge Holland and Butch have crossed paths with the Bloodline in the weeks leading up to Crown Jewel. They defeated Sami and Solo Sikoa last week on SmackDown to earn the right to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The Brawling Brutes were on the special episode of WWE's The Bump before Crown Jewel. They spoke about their upcoming match with the Usos and how they were getting ready for the clash. On the topic of Sami Zayn joining their faction, both members were apprehensive of how the star would do with them.

"Well you see, there'll have to be some sort of initiation. Might involve alcohol, will definitely involve fighting. So if somebody wants to step up, they can have a go at earning a place in the Brawling Brutes," Ridge said.

His team member Butch has a more straight-up answer to the question.

"If you're asking if Sami Zayn can be an Honorary Brute, absolutely not." [From 10:57 - 11:17]

You can watch the full show here:

Butch says he is not a fan of Sami Zayn

During the conversation, the former NXT UK Champion mentioned that he enjoyed dishing out some punishment on the "Honorary Uce."

"I was just happy to get my hands on Sami Zayn. He's one of the most annoying people I've seen in my life. I hope he gets involved this weekend too. So that I can do it all over again. So I'm just happy to get my hands on any member of The Bloodline." [From 9:34 - 9:46]

Butch stated that he found Sami annoying and would be looking to get his hands on the Bloodline member once again. The Brutes promised to bring Fight Night to Crown Jewel and give the Undisputed Tag Team Champions a run for their money.

Do you think The Brawling Brutes will be able to dethrone the Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

