"Absolutely not" - Ric Flair on a backstage rumor of his involvement in WWE Creative meetings

Ric Flair is all over the news these days as The Nature Boy has tapped into his true self on WWE TV as part of the Lacey Evans romantic storyline.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on 'The Wrestling Inc. Daily,' podcast and he was asked about a rumor that has been circulating backstage. Speculation is that Ric Flair has been attending creative meetings in the WWE; however, that is far from the truth.

The former WCW Champion revealed that he had not been involved in WWE's creative meetings. Ric Flair stated that he likes to offer ideas but has realized, over the years, that it's best for him to go ahead with WWE's plans.

"No. Absolutely not. I do like to offer suggestions, but I've learned through trial-and-error that I'm OK just agreeing to everything they've laid out."

Ric Flair steps in with his inputs in storylines that he is more involved in, but he has learned to stay away. The ever-changing world of wrestling can't satisfy everyone, and Ric Flair understands that an agent's job can be brutally unforgiving.

"If it [any storyline] involves me intricately, I want to give input. But I am better off just listening. This business has changed a lot; you can't make everyone happy. It's a thankless job to be an agent."

Ric Flair's WWE status

Advertisement

Ric Flair revealed in a separate interview that he had many big ideas laid out for the storyline with Charlotte and Lacey Evans. However, WWE had to turn him down for one very important reason.

Ric Flair has been a featured name on RAW over the past few weeks, but his controversial storyline with Lacey Evans seems to have hit an unforeseen roadblock recently. Lacey Evans announced that she was expecting her second child, and WWE officials were forced to alter all their storyline plans.

The creative shift already happened on last week's RAW as Ric Flair was seemingly written off TV, and it may be a while since we see The Nature Boy again on WWE TV.