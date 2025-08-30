  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Abuse" - WWE legend condemns Randy Orton incident

"Abuse" - WWE legend condemns Randy Orton incident

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 30, 2025 13:25 GMT
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Randy Orton. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A WWE legend was at the receiving end of an attack from Randy Orton this week on SmackDown. The 14-time WWE World Champion made his way to the ring on the blue brand to confront Drew McIntyre.

Ad

The two stars went back and forth on the mic before things got out of hand. McIntyre knocked Randy Orton down with a headbutt and went for a Claymore Kick, but The Viper moved out of the way. He then planted the Scottish Psychopath with a draping DDT, but before he could inflict more damage, security intervened.

Among the WWE personnel trying to stop Orton was veteran Hurricane Helms. However, Helms, who serves as a backstage producer, ended up receiving an RKO for his troubles. Shortly afterward, a clip was shared on X (Twitter), highlighting Helms receiving his first RKO from Orton in 2003 and the latest one on SmackDown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Cruiserweight Champion shared a one-word response to condemn the attack.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

"Abuse," he simply wrote in response.
Ad

Hurricane Helms wasn't done though. In another post, he responded to WWE's video of the segment.

"I flew all the way to France and all I got was a RKO," he wrote.

This isn't the first time this year that Helms has ended up eating an RKO. Earlier this year at Backlash, Orton hit him with an RKO after his match with John Cena descended into chaos and officials intervened.

Ad

Randy Orton has been feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Orton sneaked up on Drew McIntyre and hit him with a thunderous RKO.

The Scottish Warrior addressed Orton this week, and the two got into a brawl that ended with McIntyre escaping a punt kick from The Viper.

The animosity is nothing new, as McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam earlier this month. Now that they are getting in each other's way again, it remains to be seen what WWE has planned for them next.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications