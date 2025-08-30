"Abuse" - WWE legend condemns Randy Orton incident

A WWE legend was at the receiving end of an attack from Randy Orton this week on SmackDown. The 14-time WWE World Champion made his way to the ring on the blue brand to confront Drew McIntyre.The two stars went back and forth on the mic before things got out of hand. McIntyre knocked Randy Orton down with a headbutt and went for a Claymore Kick, but The Viper moved out of the way. He then planted the Scottish Psychopath with a draping DDT, but before he could inflict more damage, security intervened.Among the WWE personnel trying to stop Orton was veteran Hurricane Helms. However, Helms, who serves as a backstage producer, ended up receiving an RKO for his troubles. Shortly afterward, a clip was shared on X (Twitter), highlighting Helms receiving his first RKO from Orton in 2003 and the latest one on SmackDown.The former Cruiserweight Champion shared a one-word response to condemn the attack.&quot;Abuse,&quot; he simply wrote in response.Hurricane Helms wasn't done though. In another post, he responded to WWE's video of the segment.&quot;I flew all the way to France and all I got was a RKO,&quot; he wrote.This isn't the first time this year that Helms has ended up eating an RKO. Earlier this year at Backlash, Orton hit him with an RKO after his match with John Cena descended into chaos and officials intervened.Randy Orton has been feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDownLast week on SmackDown, Orton sneaked up on Drew McIntyre and hit him with a thunderous RKO. The Scottish Warrior addressed Orton this week, and the two got into a brawl that ended with McIntyre escaping a punt kick from The Viper.The animosity is nothing new, as McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to beat Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam earlier this month. Now that they are getting in each other's way again, it remains to be seen what WWE has planned for them next.