"Accurate but maybe not the best choice of words" - Popular WWE heel's unabashed praise divides fans

WWE fans are vocal about their opinions, and some of them recently took to Twitter to react to Logan Paul's honest opinion about pro wrestling.

Paul's latest match was against Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023, where the former emerged victorious by hitting his opponent with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted. In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, The Maverick said that pro wrestling was harder than boxing in numerous ways.

WrestleLamia's Twitter handle posted Paul's comments comparing pro wrestling to boxing. They gave props to the social media megastar for his excellence in both sports.

"Logan Paul has said Wrestling is much harder than Boxing: "It's like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected, and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing." Props to him he has excelled in both sports. Not an easy feat," wrote WrestleLamia on Twitter.

"It's like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing."



Props to him… pic.twitter.com/vOiiMKOlIF Logan Paul has said Wrestling is much harder than Boxing:"It's like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing."Props to him… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One user tweeted that they agreed with The Maverick's statement but thought he should have used better words.

Screenshot of the tweet suggesting Paul should have used better words while comparing WWE to boxing

Another fan said that they agreed with Logan Paul's comments.

Screenshot of the tweet claiming Paul's comments were true

One Twitter user claimed that Paul wasn't good at boxing.

Screenshot of the tweet discussing Paul's boxing career

A fan shared the same opinion as The Maverick based on their experience in MMA and pro wrestling.

Screenshot of a fan's tweet about their experience in both sports

One fan praised Paul for not having a bad match since his WWE debut and was glad people recognized his talent in the ring.

Screenshot of the tweet praising Paul's work in the squared circle

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes WWE Superstar Logan Paul isn't a good heel when he tries to be one

On a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer said Logan Paul's heel character sometimes felt forced. He suggested the YouTube sensation be himself while on TV.

"I don't think he's as good as a heel when he's trying to be a heel as he is when he's trying to be himself and be a babyface and get over. He leaned into it too much. It feels a little bit forced. His stuff hasn't been perfect. I think he should just be himself and if he wants to react to like, 'Ah man, you guys don't like me? That s*cks.' He can lean in that direction. What he's doing is going the opposite way which is, 'Hahaha, you don't like me.' That's a little not pushy, just forced," said Prinze Jr.

Many fans believe The Maverick can become one of the best heels in the business after his recent feud with Ricochet. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Paul.

