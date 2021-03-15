IMPACT Wrestling star doesn't want to be in the shadow of AJ Styles

IMPACT Wrestling's Ace Austin has commented on people comparing him to WWE's AJ Styles. The newly-crowned X-Division Champion has said that he doesn't want to be in the shadow of The Phenomenal One and is looking to create something on his own.

Styles is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Over the years, many up-and-coming wrestlers have been compared to the former WWE Champion, and one such talent is Ace Austin from IMPACT Wrestling.

The Ace Of Spades shared his thoughts on these comparisons in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Austin said the reason he is compared to AJ Styles is down to the fact that he is "the best" like The Phenomenal One. However, the current X-Division Champion also made it clear that he is not in the shadow of AJ Styles and is creating something special in his own way.

"I’m constantly compared to AJ Styles, and I’m compared to the best because I am the best. But it’s like your earlier question. I’m compared to him, but I am not in his shadow. I’m creating something special my own way," said Ace Austin.

EXCLUSIVE: @The_Ace_Austin plans to use his Super X-Cup victory to reach the top of IMPACT Wrestling. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/AQqGbYPHbz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021

AJ Styles and Ace Austin have a lot in common. Both wrestlers share a similar style of wrestling. Some fans already feel that the Ace Of Spades could replicate the kind of success enjoyed by The Phenomenal One on Tuesday Nights.

So it comes as no surprise that Ace Austin hears a lot of comparisons between himself and the IMPACT Wrestling legend.

AJ Styles' last run with IMPACT Wrestling

AJ Styles is an IMPACT Wrestling legend and was the first-ever X-Division Champion. His last run with the company revolved around the TNA World Heavyweight title.

Advertisement

AJ Styles will certainly be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame once his wrestling career comes to an end.

What did you think of AJ Styles' run with IMPACT? Let us know down below.