"Achieve even more" - Solo Sikoa congratulated by real-life Bloodline member after winning WWE United States Championship

Solo Sikoa won the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event and was congratulated by his father, Rikishi. He defeated Jacob Fatu to win his first title on the main roster.

Ad

Sikoa previously held the NXT North American Championship before he was part of the OG Bloodline and was Roman Reigns' Enforcer. He debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, helping Reigns beat Drew McIntyre before eventually breaking out on his own and forming his iteration of The Bloodline.

On Instagram, Sikoa was congratulated by the Hall of Famer Rikishi, who sent a heartfelt message explaining how proud he was of his son.

Ad

Trending

"I am proud to witness my son's success, which is a direct result of his plan, commitment, and sacrifice. I look forward to seeing him achieve even more in his life. Congratulations to the NEW WWE US Champion, my son Solo." wrote Rikishi.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out Rikishi's post on Instagram below:

Ad

Solo Sikoa confirmed that Jimmy Uso didn't want to return to the family

Solo Sikoa confirmed that his brother Jimmy Uso refused to return to the family, leading to the newly crowned United States Champion introducing Tala Tonga (Hikuleo) and a returning Tonga Loa to his faction.

Speaking on the Night of Champions post-show, Sikoa also stated that he tried talking sense into Jacob Fatu by asking him to follow his lead, but The Samoan Werewolf rejected his offer. He said:

Ad

"I tried to give Jimmy a chance to come back to the group. He didn’t wanna come back. I tried to tell Jacob to listen to me, follow my lead, [but] he didn’t wanna listen to me. So, you know what? I cut the dead weight. Somebody else stepped up."

Solo Sikoa's faction now includes himself, JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action