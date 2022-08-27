"Acknowledge him" - Wrestling world erupts as Roman Reigns destroys future opponent

This week's episode of SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns standing tall after destroying Drew McIntyre.

In the main event of the show, Drew McIntyre collided with Sami Zayn in an exhilarating contest. While the match itself was good, it didn't take long for things to get out of control when The Usos interrupted the match.

However, McIntyre was able to fend off the attack and hit Zayn with the Claymore to pick up the win.

Roman Reigns quickly entered the ring and attacked McIntyre from behind. The Tribal Chief was accompanied by The Usos, who hit a couple of chair shots on the Scottish Warrior.

The encounter soon became a four-on-one assault when Sami Zayn also chipped in with a Helluva Kick on the outside before the Usos landed the final blow with the steel steps.

The duo then dragged Drew's lifeless body into the middle of the ring while Reigns placed a steel chair on Drew's body. The show closed with Reigns sitting on a steel chair holding his two belts.

The segment sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, with many fans acknowledging the Tribal Chief.

Check out the full results of SmackDown here.

Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns is set to take on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff after McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a number one contender match.

This will not be the first time these two men have squared off against each other. The two first faced off at WrestleMania 35. In total, the two stars have battled each other four times, with Reigns winning on every occasion.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can break this pattern at WWE Clash at the Castle.

What do you think about Reigns' attack on Drew McIntyre? Let us know in the comments section below.

