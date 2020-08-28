PWI has officially announced Jon Moxley as the No.1 wrestler in the world in this year's edition of the PWI 500. The AEW World Champion has had an incredible 2019, and carried his momentum over to 2020, winning the AEW World title in the process. The accolade was acknowledged on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The official tweet made by PWI caught the attention of none other than former NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

He didn't seem too thrilled with Jon Moxley trumping him to bag the No.1 spot, and immediately hinted at making a resolution for 2021. Check out Cole's tweet below:

Adam Cole and Jon Moxley have both done well in their respective promotions, over the past 12 months

Adam Cole made his way to NXT in August 2017, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Cole attacked then NXT titleholder and current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly aiding him in his dastardly deed. Ever since then, Adam Cole has been a mainstay on WWE NXT and has steadily turned into one of the best wrestlers in the business.

Cole was No.18 in last year's PWI 500, and has made quite a big jump in a matter of 12 months. He held the NXT Championship for 403 days, before dropping it to Keith Lee at The Great American Bash. Cole is determined to bag the No.1 spot in 2021, and it will be interesting to see whether he succeeds in doing so.

Jon Moxley, on the other hand, was at the No.20 spot last year, and is on top of the wrestling world at the moment, courtesy his incredible run in AEW.