"I wouldn’t pass that up for anything"- Former NXT Champion reveals interest in facing Edge

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has revealed that he would be interested in locking horns with WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge. Cole also heaped praise on the Rated-R Superstar and said he is one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

2021 has been an incredible year for Edge so far. He overcame the odds to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble and is all set to challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Before making his choice for the Show Of Shows, the Rated-R Superstar made his presence felt on all three WWE brands and even confronted NXT Champion, Finn Balor.

Triple H recently suggested that Edge was willing to work a few matches on NXT to help young talent. One Superstar who is interested in the idea of wrestling the 2021 Royal Rumble winner is Adam Cole.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, The Panama City Playboy revealed that he would love to have a match against Edge. The former NXT Champion spoke about The Rated-R Superstar's passion for pro-wrestling and how he wouldn't pass up the opportunity to wrestle the WWE Hall Of Famer.

"I remember years ago Edge used to come down to the Performance Center and share his knowledge with people, just because he has such a passion for pro wrestling, and it was so cool to see that and how important it was to him. He’s one of my all-time favorites. His body of work speaks for itself. Yeah. If I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Edge, I wouldn’t pass that up for anything. I would love the chance," said Adam Cole.

Who will Edge face at WrestleMania 37?

Edge has booked his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 37 and will challenge for the WWE Universal Championship. However, his opponent for the event is yet to be finalized.

Daniel Bryan has emerged as a serious threat to Roman Reigns and his Universal Title run. The Leader Of The Yes Movement will challenge The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Fastlane PPV for the Championship.

If Daniel Bryan defeats Roman Reigns at the event, Edge could find himself having to train for a completely different type of opponent.

Who do you think Edge will face at WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments below.