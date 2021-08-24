Adam Cole teases fans as RAW starts amid AEW speculation

Adam Cole is arguably the most popular and decorated NXT Superstar of all-time. His accolades speak for themselves.

Cole was the first ever NXT North American Champion, an NXT Tag Team Champion, an NXT Champion, and the second ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Exactly one minute before Monday Night RAW went live tonight, Cole would post the the following tweet. No message attached, just a GIF of his famous catchphrase, "Adam Cole bay-bay!"

The summer of 2021 has been a hotbed of speculation regarding some of the top professional wrestling superstars changing promotions. Adam Cole is at the top of the list as his contract was reported to have expired earlier this year, only to be extended through this past weekend after NXT Takeover 36.

Fightful reported earlier on Monday that Adam Cole was not backstage at Monday Night RAW. But that doesn't mean WWE didn't hide his arrival at the arena or backstage area tonight.

The future of Adam Cole is a coin flip

With Adam Cole's WWE contract expiring, it is a true coin flip of where he will go next. It was widely reported that Cole had a "high level" meeting with Vince McMahon prior to an edition of SmackDown in July.

A finale that was truly UNDISPUTED. @KORcombat conquered @AdamColePro in a #2OutOf3Falls Match at #NXTTakeover 36! FULL RESULTS

Cole's fiancee Britt Baker is in All Elite Wrestling, along with several friends including The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. You can find Cole in many of the early episodes of the popular YouTube series Being The Elite.

It all comes down to whether Adam Cole believes he has a future on the main roster in WWE or if he can thrive on an already loaded roster with All Elite Wrestling.

Where would you like to see Adam Cole land? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Alex Turk