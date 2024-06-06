Adam 'Edge' Copeland called Ryback for major advice before returning from retirement to WWE

Adam Copeland, famously known as Edge in WWE, came out of retirement in 2020 and returned as a full-time superstar. But before deciding to unretire, Edge made a quick call to former WWE star Ryback to get some major advice.

On a recent episode of Ryback TV, the Big Guy called Copeland one of the "good guys" in wrestling because he always treated him with respect. He revealed that the former WWE champion called him before coming out of retirement to ask him about stem cells.

"He's one of the nicest guys I've ever met and I talked to him before... He called me before he went back to wrestling and we had a conversation about stem cells and he was always, he's always been really good to me. Always give me a lot of respect and I have nothing but love," Ryback said. [0:14 - 0:28]

Edge planted the seeds of his return in 2019 when he revealed that he was looking into stem cell treatment to increase his chances of having a fully healthy neck. He had to retire in 2011 due to neck problems but was cleared to return about four years ago.

"I did have a doctor tell me that he thinks they'll be able to basically get my neck relatively healthy within 5 years. And then there's stem cells which I'm also looking into. Just from the stuff I've experienced in the last eight years and the things I've done physically, it's like, 'I could pull off one.' I'm not saying I could pull off a year's worth," Copeland said on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness in 2019. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Well, it didn't take five years for Edge to get cleared to wrestle again. He made his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble match, less than five months after providing the above update on his health.

Adam "Edge" Copeland works out hours after surgery

Adam Copeland underwent successful surgery recently to repair a broken tibia suffered at AEW Double or Nothing. Copeland shared an update about his recovery by showing off his workout routine less than 24 hours after the procedure.

The 50-year-old wrestling legend was using crutches but was still able to do some light planking to keep his core intact. It's a great way to stay active as he recovers from the injury, which could take three to six months or longer.

Due to the injury he suffered, Copeland had to drop the TNT Championship and a new reign will start at the Forbidden Door PPV at the end of June. Multiple participants will battle it out in a Ladder Match to determine the new champ.

