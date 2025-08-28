  • home icon
  WWE
  Adam Pearce accused of hiring a former World Champion to end the careers of three WWE Superstars

Adam Pearce accused of hiring a former World Champion to end the careers of three WWE Superstars

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 28, 2025 12:20 GMT
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: Adam Pearce on X)
Adam Pearce (Image Credit: Adam Pearce on X)

Adam Pearce has been accused of hiring a former Impact World Champion to end the careers of current WWE Superstars and members of the RAW brand, The New Day.

The New Day consists of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. In recent weeks, the duo has added Grayson Waller to their ranks, who has been going around asking people to sign a petition to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer.

On X (fka Twitter), Woods sent a message claiming that Pearce hired Penta to end the careers of Waller and The New Day.

"Do you see it?!?! @ScrapDaddyAP has hired @PENTAELZEROM to end our careers! But we have thwarted his plans and prevailed. WE BEAT PENTA AND THAT IS CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION!" Woods wrote.
Check out Woods' post on X:

WWE Superstar Penta opened up about the Mexican Destroyer

WWE Superstar Penta opened up about the Mexican Destroyer while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT.

The former Impact World Champion said that it was a different version of the Canadian Destroyer. The luchador also admitted that he waits for the best moment in the match to hit the move. He said:

"The passion brother, the passion in the ring. Now it's the Mexican destroyer. I think the difference between me and other wrestlers who do the same move is the passion I do that with. It's not only the regular Canadian destroyer, it's like the energy when I do that. The energy when it crosses my mind, the Mexican Destroyer okay. I wait for the best moment in the match to do that."

Penta lost to Kofi Kingston on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. However, he has been victorious over Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller in the weeks before. It remains to be seen how long WWE decides to continue the Penta-New Day feud.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
