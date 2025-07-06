Adam Pearce announces major Jey Uso showdown for WWE RAW

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be in action in the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, made the announcement earlier today.

The YEET Master showed up last week on RAW just before the show went off the air. After securing the win in the Tag Team Match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker continued attacking Sami Zayn and Penta, and Uso ran out with a steel chair to chase away the heels.

Earlier today, WWE shared a video of Adam Pearce running down the lineup for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The 47-year-old announced that Jey Uso will wrestle 'Big' Bronson Reed on the red brand.

"Big Bronson Reed will go toe-to-toe on Monday in Providence against 'Main Event' Jey Uso. That and so much more live from Providence 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 Pacific live on Netflix," Pearce said. [From 0:37 to 0:49]

You can check out the announcement in the tweet below:

Adam Pearce also announced a massive championship match for WWE Evolution

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce also announced a massive title match heading into the upcoming edition of the red brand. The bout is scheduled to take place at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

In the same video, the RAW GM revealed that at Evolution, Becky Lynch would defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match. He also announced that The Man would show up to talk about the same on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

"Monday Night RAW is live this week from beautiful Providence, Rhode Island. And we are on the downhill slope towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match. And The Man will be live on the flagship Monday night to talk all about it," he said.

With Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria involved in a three-way tussle for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, it will be interesting to see who leaves the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the gold on July 13.

Who do you think will win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match at the Evolution Premium Live Event? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

