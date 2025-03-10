Adam Pearce announces major SmackDown star will be on WWE RAW tonight

The General Manager of the red brand, Adam Pearce, announced that a major WWE SmackDown star will be appearing during tonight's show. This week's edition of RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand, the Stamford-based promotion shared a video featuring Adam Pearce, and he hyped up the show at the iconic MSG. The veteran announced that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on RAW later tonight.

"Plus, breaking news, your WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, live in the Garden tonight," said Pearce. [From 0:15 - 0:21]

You can check out Pearce's announcement in the tweet below:

John Cena will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber last weekend, and aligned with The Rock. Rhodes cut a passionate promo this past Friday on SmackDown following Cena's heel turn.

In addition to The American Nightmare's appearance, there is also a massive Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins scheduled for tonight's main event on RAW. Women's World Champion IYO SKY, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul were announced to appear as well.

WWE legend reacts to Cody Rhodes getting injured at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently commented on popular rapper Travis Scott reportedly causing a legitimate injury to Cody Rhodes by hitting him in the face at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Rhodes should have had a meeting with Scott before the segment took place. Long added that if someone was going to hit his face, he would have made sure to work things out before going on camera.

"I really hope that Cody didn't get an injury but when something like that happens, and you know this is gonna happen, then Cody, I can't say he didn't do it. I'm sure he did, he knows, he's old school. Get with Travis [Scott] and show Travis how to deliver that slap. You know you got a guy that doesn't know how to throw a working punch, doesn't know how to work at all. If somebody's gonna hit my face that hard, I'm gonna get with them and let them know this is how you do this. This is how it works," Long said. [From 4:45 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

This week's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show. It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has to say during the show later tonight.

