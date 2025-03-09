John Cena continues to solidify heel turn with confusing social media activity

John Cena made an interesting reference today on social media to solidify his WWE heel turn. The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on March 1, in Toronto, Canada.

Cena will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month. The Rock initially wanted The American Nightmare to give him his soul, but the champion refused the offer at Elimination Chamber, only for the 47-year-old to shockingly take it up instead.

Cena accepted the deal and aligned with The Final Boss. He attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, and taunted fans on social media today. The legend shared an image of iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

Popular rapper Travis Scott was also in the ring for John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Scott reportedly injured Rhodes by hitting him in the face, and recently released new merchandise taunting the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Former WWE manager reveals what John Cena should say during his first heel promo

Wrestling legend and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared what he believes John Cena should say to wrestling fans following his stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown Live, Mantell stated that Cena should admit that The Rock offered him a deal he couldn't refuse. The legend added that Cena could reference Dusty Rhodes to get heat from the crowd as well.

"And he offered him a deal. He couldn't refuse it. 'So I'm going to give you, and we'll make it to where you're the champion.' So he took it and Cody could have had the same deal, but he has, I guess his daddy didn't teach him. They got to get Dusty back in here somewhere," Mantell said. [From 26:49 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Mantell's comments:

Cena made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year but was eliminated by Jey Uso. Main Event Jey will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell if John Cena can defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and make history.

