Travis Scott releases new merchandise mocking Cody Rhodes injury

Despite injuring Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott continues to make waves within the WWE Universe. After helping The Rock pull off John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, the Grammy-winning rapper is moving forward with his own wrestling career. Now his WWE merchandise mocking The American Nightmare has been released amidst controversy.

Cactus Jack is set to wrestle for WWE in the near future, and that's not a reference to Mick Foley coming out of retirement. Scott has used the nickname for several years for personal reasons, and as a nod to Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy. The rapper drew significant heat from fans for how the Undisputed WWE Champion suffered a busted ear-drum and black eye from Scott's errant strike during the explosive Elimination Chamber show-closer.

WWE's scratch logo is featured on a new t-shirt that declares "WRESTLING IS REAL" on the front, with a shot of the heel trio on the back, mocking Cody Rhodes. It was speculated that Scott released the merch separate of World Wrestling Entertainment, but his website has since confirmed that the $55 t-shirt was in collaboration with the Stamford-based company. WWE Shop just added the item as well, noting that the special event item would ship no later than April 25.

You can check it out in the post below:

Scott recently expressed how excited he was for a future with WWE. In a backstage moment with Triple H and The Rock, Travis claimed he wanted to build wrestling rings in all his homes.

WWE ranks John Cena's heel turn on Cody Rhodes

WWE shocked fans at Elimination Chamber by having John Cena win his last Elimination Chamber Match to become the number one contender for Cody Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Championship. The bigger shocker then came as Cena turned heel on The American Nightmare.

The 30 most villainous heel turns in WWE history were recently ranked by the company. The top spot went to Cena with The Rock and Travis Scott. Hulk Hogan joining the nWo ranked second, while Seth Rollins turning on The Shield ranked third. Shawn Michaels turning on Marty Jannetty was next, while Dominik Mysterio turning on his father rounded out the top five.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will mark the final WrestleMania match for the 16-time World Champion as he is retiring at the end of 2025. Cena defeated Rhodes in televised singles matches on RAW in 2009, 2010, and 2013, then defeated Stardust in 2015.

