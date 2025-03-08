What John Cena should say when he returns to WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Fans are eagerly waiting for John Cena to explain his heel turn. The former Franchise Player betrayed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Cena's actions saw him join forces with Rhodes' rival, The Rock.

During a recent episode of BroDown Live on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell was asked how he'd like to see John Cena's first heel promo play out on WWE television.

"I'd have him go out there and he says that, 'You know, they've been telling stories behind the scenes. What you don't know is me.' This is what The Rock said. 'I've been spending time with Cody and talking to him and back and forth. I think Cena should do the same thing. He wanted me to... and he said I went to him like a man. I said Cody is the number one. But if you want the same deal as I offered Cody, you know, you got to help me out. You know, we got to make a deal here, and I agreed to it.'"

He continued:

"And he offered him a deal. He couldn't refuse it. 'So I'm going to give you, and we'll make it to where you're the champion.' So he took it and Cody could have had the same deal, but he has, I guess his daddy didn't teach him. They got to get Dusty back in here somewhere," Mantell said. [From 26:49 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Vince Russo said he expected John Cena to shave his head bald as part of his new heel gimmick. It remains to be seen when Cena appears next on WWE television.

