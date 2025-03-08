  • home icon
  • John Cena will shave his head bald after his heel turn to join The Rock, says veteran

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 08, 2025 06:19 GMT
The veteran has let the fans know what he thinks (Credit: WWE.com)

According to a veteran, John Cena is about to shave his head bald soon. He also explained why he would do it after his heel turn.

While Cena's look has changed over the years, he does not seem to have as much hair on top of his head as he used to. It has been evident to fans for some time as well. However, the star has continued to sport a long hair look since his comeback. Now though, industry veteran Vince Russo feels that John Cena will be shaving his head bald.

On the most recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo explained that John Cena was going to be shaving his head bald. He was asked if WWE was planning to tweak Cena's look, and he responded, letting fans know what he thought.

"Bro, I got to tell you, I think he's going to shave his head." (50:30 - 50:35)

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Given that The Rock also sports a shaved head, it would make for quite a look for the duo. Dutch Mantell also said that the star needed to get out in the sun and get more tan. He was not sure if shaving Cena's head would help him or not.

It remains to be seen if the star makes the change in the coming days.

Edited by Harish Raj S
