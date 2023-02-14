Adam Pearce announces RAW match with major Elimination Chamber stipulation

WWE on-screen official Adam Pearce has announced a new matchup for this evening's RAW that has major implications for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

RAW opened with top superstar Becky Lynch addressing her major victory over Bayley in last week's main event, which brought the Damage CTRL leader out to confront The Man and talk some smack.

Bayley told Becky that she was a Grand Slam Champion, something The Man would know nothing about. Lynch fired back, saying Bayley would never know what it's like to main event a WrestleMania.

As the exchange got heated, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came out and let each woman know that their road to WrestleMania was through her. This gave Adam Pearce an idea, and a new matchup was made for tonight's RAW.

Pearce said Belair would take on Lynch and Bayley in a triple-threat bout. If either Lynch or Bayley wins, they will be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber matchup this Saturday, but if the champ wins, neither woman will enter the chamber.

Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Asuka have already been announced for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner will challenge The EST at WrestleMania 39. You can check out the full card here.

Would you like to see Becky and Bayley added to the match? Sound off in the comments below.

