Adam Pearce announces two high-stakes matches for WWE RAW

Adam Pearce announced two massive matches for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 aired live this past Saturday night, and the promotion is now building toward this year's Elimination Chamber event on March 1. Ahead of RAW, Adam Pearce announced two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches would take place during tonight's show. The RAW General Manager revealed that Liv Morgan will be squaring off against IYO SKY, and Sami Zayn will battle CM Punk later tonight.

"Listen, yesterday I talked about qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber, and I'm here to break news, tonight, two huge matches. Liv Morgan one-on-one with IYO SKY, and on the men's side, Sami Zayn will take on CM Punk," he said. [From 0:05 - 0:18]

The winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will earn a future title shot.

Sami Zayn and CM Punk recently had a confrontation on WWE RAW

CM Punk and Sami Zayn had an intense backstage conversation last month on WWE RAW.

The Second City Saint claimed that Zayn was not on his level during an interview with Jackie Redmond. The former Intercontinental Champion confronted Punk about his words and admitted that he was right about him not being on his level.

However, Zayn then responded with a brutal insult about the 46-year-old's career. Punk has never been in the main event of WrestleMania and will have to find another way to do so this year after coming up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Zayn noted that he wasn't on Punk's level because he had competed in the main event of WrestleMania, while the former AEW World Champion has never done so.

"I'm not even mad, it is kind of true. We're not on the same level. Because one of us is a WrestleMania main eventer, and the other one is not," said Zayn. [From 0:05 - 0:15]

Jey Uso eliminated Sami Zayn from the Men's Royal Rumble over the weekend and went on to win the match. CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble but was sent over the top rope by Logan Paul. It will be fascinating to see which star wins the Elimination Chamber qualifying match later tonight on WWE RAW.

