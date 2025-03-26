Adam Pearce appears to back Chad Gable in recent RAW controversy

Adam Pearce sent an interesting message on social media after Chad Gable was replaced this past Monday night on RAW. This week's edition of the red brand aired live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Chad Gable was supposed to compete on the red brand this week but approached Pearce with a sick note. Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were in the RAW General Manager's office at the time, and Gable suggested that El Grande Americano serve as his replacement.

El Grande Americano went on to defeat Dragon Lee on WWE RAW after removing his mask during the match. Pearce took to social media today to reveal that the veteran's sick note was from a medical professional. Most fans believe that Gable and El Grande Americano are the same person.

"Chad Gable’s document was signed by an actual medical professional," wrote Pearce.

Gable recently acquired a mystery item for an undisclosed amount of money and has become obsessed with facing luchadors on WWE RAW.

WWE facing heat over Chad Gable's storyline on RAW

The promotion is dealing with some heat following El Grande Americano's victory over Dragon Lee.

During the latest episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter shared that the lucha community in Mexico was not happy about the storyline on the red brand.

Apter noted that the people he spoke to felt like WWE was making a mockery of luchadors and also noted that the announcers barely reacted when Dragon Lee was unmasked. The legend added that old-school luchadors and their fans were upset about the storyline.

"Also, when Dragon Lee was unmasked, they just let him lie there. The broadcasters were not as outraged as people would have been back in the WCW days, 'Oh my god, This is a tradition in Mexico.' They built it up very, very well. But from what I understand, as I said, the traditional old school luchadors and the fans that follow that tradition like a religion in Mexico were very upset," Apter said.

Chad Gable is currently the leader of American Made and has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for El Grande Americano on the road to WrestleMania.

