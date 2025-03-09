Adam Pearce boasts ahead of upcoming WWE RAW event; spotlights two major stars

General Manager of WWE RAW Adam Pearce sent a message ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated episode. The upcoming show will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been involved in a bitter rivalry for months. The Second City Saint defeated Rollins in a singles match on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. Rollins got a measure of revenge by preventing Punk from winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. The two stars are scheduled to square off in a Steel Cage Match tomorrow on the red brand.

Ahead of the show, Adam Pearce took to his Instagram story to hype the red brand and noted that he was honored to be the RAW General Manager. The former NWA star also highlighted the grudge match between Rollins and Punk as seen in the image below.

"Honored as the GM of #WWERAW to return to @thegarden to present this stacked card. Pandemonium," Pearce wrote.

In addition to the Steel Cage Match between Rollins and Punk, AJ Styles is also scheduled to have a promo with former United States Champion Logan Paul. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will be squaring off against The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team Match, and Jey Uso is scheduled to battle Grayson Waller.

Wrestling veteran reacts to CM Punk and Seth Rollins' brawl on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the wild brawl between Seth Rollins and CM Punk last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran wrestling journalist noted that there are so many brawls on WWE television, but the one between Rollins and Punk last week stood out from the rest. Apter shared that he was shouting for security to let the two stars continue fighting, while watching from home.

"You know there's a million run-ins and pull aparts and all that, but that one was a 10 out of 1 to 10. That was a 10. I was standing in my living room going, 'Let them fight!'" he stated. [19:30 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce booked the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins after security finally separated the two stars last week on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if Pearce has any surprises in store during the show tomorrow.

