Adam Pearce breaks character to send personal message to WWE fans

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce broke character today on social media to send a personal message to the WWE Universe. The promotion is set for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following this week's episode of RAW, Pearce shared a video on social media expressing gratitude to WWE fans. The former NWA Champion noted that people can get caught up in negativity on social media and that he wanted to do the opposite, and thanked everyone for supporting him throughout his journey in the wrestling business.

"I just wanted to take a moment out of my day to say thank you. And I realize most of you probably weren't professionally aware of me until I started my journey in WWE, and even you probably don't realize that began in earnest in 2012. But some of you have been alongside me, figuratively, since 1995 when I started this. So no matter where you fall into that spectrum, 95 to now, I appreciate you," he said.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and RAW GM Adam Pearce recently announced that a Battle Royal will be taking place at Evolution. The winner of the Battle Royal this weekend will earn a title match at Clash in Paris next month.

Former WWE writer reacts to Adam Pearce's RAW announcement

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently reacted to Adam Pearce adding a RAW star to the Battle Royal at Evolution.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to Pearce adding Ivy Nile to the Battle Royal this weekend. The veteran sarcastically claimed that he called for his wife after the announcement and jokingly claimed that the pop was deafening.

"When Adam Pearce dropped that bombshell of Ivy Nile being in the Royal Rumble [Evolution Battle Royal], I screamed for my wife to come downstairs. I'm like, they gotta replay this. When Pearce says, 'You are in the Royal Rumble.' Oh my God! What a freaking pop! I never heard a pop like that in my life. We're like in the first 30 minutes of the show." [From 20:10 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what surprises WWE has planned at Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution this weekend.

