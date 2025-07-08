Adam Pearce’s gets viciously buried for backstage segment on RAW; WWE veteran claims, "What a freaking pop!" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo mocked Adam Pearce's backstage segment on RAW. The general manager had a hectic night this week on the red brand.
During a backstage segment, American Made members were arguing with Pearce about putting El Grande Americano in a match. Adam dismissed their concerns and asked them what they really wanted. Ivy Nile then asked for a spot in the Evolution Battle Royal. Adam agreed and set the group on its way.
During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo hilariously lashed out at the whole segment. He highlighted how there was no reaction from fans when Ivy Nile was announced for the battle royal at Evolution. The ex-WWE writer cynically commented that the pop was deafening, and he even called his wife to see the sort of reception Ivy got after the announcement.
"When Adam Pearce dropped that bombshell of Ivy Nile being in the Royal Rumble [Evolution Battle Royal], I screamed for my wife to come downstairs. I'm like, they gotta replay this. When Adam Pearce says, 'You are in the Royal Rumble.' Oh my God! What a freaking pop! I never heard a pop like that in my life. We're like in the first 30 minutes of the show." [From 20:10 onwards]
Pearce also added the recently reunited Kabuki Warriors to a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!