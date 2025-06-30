Adam Pearce breaks silence following major WWE announcement

Adam Pearce broke his silence regarding a major WWE announcement ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's episode of RAW will be the first show following Night of Champions and will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

It was revealed today that tickets for Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego will go on sale next month. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media today to react to the announcement, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"It is official. Happy to be doing this in my second home. #PadresPA23," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

WWE is teasing a major announcement for tonight's edition of RAW featuring both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. Sheamus and Rusev are also scheduled to square off in a singles match, and The New Day will be defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Sami Zayn and Penta will also be teaming up to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to make an appearance on tonight's show. The Ring General will be defending his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Ad

Former WWE writer suggests major new role for injured RAW star

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Liv Morgan becoming an authority figure, similar to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, while she recovers from her injury.

The 31-year-old suffered a separated shoulder last month on RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Morgan become Commissioner while she was injured to keep her on WWE television.

Ad

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [From 01:41 – 02:07]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what Aldis and Pearce's announcement will be later tonight on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action